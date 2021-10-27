16-year-old dead in Lebanon after roadside shooting

Lebanon City Police say they're looking for two suspects in the deadly incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Lebanon City Police are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that just after 3:30 p.m. they received reports of a car crash just north of Lehman Street on North 6th Street in Lebanon.

Witnesses told police two men outside the car were arguing with the driver and passengers when one of the people outside fired a gun into the car

After being shot at, the car then sped away south on 6th Street before hitting parked cars and flipping onto its roof near Arnold Street. Reportedly, at least one person fled from the car during the incident.

Police say while investigating they discovered that the people in the car went to North 6th Street to meet with another individual. Authorities believe the suspects were part of the initial meeting, and this is not a random incident.

Officers are looking for two suspects that are men in their late teens or early 20s.