Lebanon woman dead after car crashes into two buildings

The crash happened Sunday morning in Dauphin County.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon woman is dead after a car crashed into two buildings in Susquehanna Township Sunday morning.

Susquehanna Township Police say they found Amy Krick, 47, dead after emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Linglestown Road and North 6th Street around 7 a.m.

Reports say that Krick's car had left the road, crashing into the buildings, she was the only person in the car.