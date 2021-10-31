Lebanon woman dead after car crashes into two buildings

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon woman is dead after a car crashed into two buildings in Susquehanna Township Sunday morning.
Susquehanna Township Police say they found Amy Krick, 47, dead after emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Linglestown Road and North 6th Street around 7 a.m.
Reports say that Krick's car had left the road, crashing into the buildings, she was the only person in the car.
Officials say they are still investigating the crash, and that anyone with information should call Dauphin County 911 Dispatch at 717-558-6900.