York City Police searching for 20-year-old suspect wanted for April 23 homicide

Kamron Dowsey, 20, is wanted for the homicide of Olajuwan Brabham, 20, from York.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a killing a man on April 23, 2023.

Kamron Dowsey, 20, is wanted for the homicide of Olajuwan Brabham, 20, from York.

On April 23, police responded to an address along the 400 block of Salem Ave. for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found Brabham suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he passed away.

Anyone with information on Dowsey's location has been asked to contact York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. The tip line can also be reached at 717-849-2204.