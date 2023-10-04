Police arrest Shippensburg homicide suspect

State Police say that Breanna Black, 33, shot and killed Beth Schwartz, 48, in Shippensburg yesterday after a verbal altercation.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Shippensburg on Easter Sunday.

State Police say that Breanna Black, 33, of Shippensburg, shot and killed Beth Schwartz, 48, around 8:39 p.m. on April 9 during a verbal altercation.

Schwartz was taken from the scene on the 100 block of South Prince Street in Shippensburg to Chambersburg Hospital for treatment. She was then life flighted to York Hospital for additional care, where she died from her injuries, troopers reported.

Officers identified Black as the possible shooter and took her into custody without incident, police said.

An investigation allegedly determined Black shot Schwartz during an argument. According to police, the two knew each other.

Black was charged with one count of criminal homicide and lodged in the Cumberland County Prison, pending arraignment.

Police say there are no additional suspects nor persons of interest and there is no danger to members of the community.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, may have video of this incident or may have additional information is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121 and reference incident number PA2023-463213.