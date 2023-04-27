x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lebanon County man sentenced to 20 years in jail for distributing fentanyl, resulting in deaths of 2

Tarik Wilson, 24, pled guilty to distributing fentanyl in Lebanon County, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanon residents: Kenneth Santiago and Alexander Hernandez.
Credit: wpmt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Lebanon County resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl in Lebanon, killing two. 

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tarik Wilson, 24, from Bensalem was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in jail for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. 

The court also ordered a five-year term of supervised release to follow Wilson's release date. 

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue between March and May of 2022 in Lebanon and Bucks Counties. 

As part of his plea, he admitted to distributing fentanyl in Lebanon County in April 2020, resulting in the deaths of Kenneth Santiago, 20, and Alexander Hernandez, 21, both from Lebanon. 

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Cell phone video shows tense police traffic stop in Cumberland County

Before You Leave, Check This Out