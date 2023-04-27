Lebanon County man sentenced to 20 years in jail for distributing fentanyl, resulting in deaths of 2

Tarik Wilson, 24, pled guilty to distributing fentanyl in Lebanon County, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanon residents: Kenneth Santiago and Alexander Hernandez.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Lebanon County resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl in Lebanon, killing two.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tarik Wilson, 24, from Bensalem was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in jail for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

The court also ordered a five-year term of supervised release to follow Wilson's release date.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue between March and May of 2022 in Lebanon and Bucks Counties.

As part of his plea, he admitted to distributing fentanyl in Lebanon County in April 2020, resulting in the deaths of Kenneth Santiago, 20, and Alexander Hernandez, 21, both from Lebanon.