One 20-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the shooting, the York City Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 10:20 p.m. on April 23 in the 400 block of Salem Avenue, York.

Captain Daniel Lentz confirmed that the shooting was fatal, and one 20-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital.