Police looking for Ulta theft suspects in Dauphin County

A hairdryer valued at $400 was taken without being paid for police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify two Ulta theft suspects in Lower Paxton Township.

On June 22, two women entered the beauty store on Jonestown Road. While the suspect in a black t-shirt grabbed and hid a hairdryer, valued at $400, the second suspect acted as the lookout, police say.

Police say both women then left the store without paying for the hairdryer.