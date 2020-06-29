Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspects at Lancaster Walgreens pharmacy

Manheim Township Police say the women distracted the clerk and stole a $500 gift card that had just been activated Saturday night

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a $500 gift card from a Walgreens Pharmacy Saturday.

According to Manheim Township Police, the women entered the store, located on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, around 10:15 p.m. They allegedly approached the register with a $500 gift card that was not activated.

After the clerk activated the gift card, police say, one of the women created a distraction while the other reached over the counter and pressed the payment button on the cash register.

The women then fled the store, according to police.

Police say they believe the same women targeted the Walgreens store in a similar theft on Feb. 21.