Police looking for credit card theft suspects in Cumberland County

The four suspects were captured on surveillance footage making fraudulent purchases, according to police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for four men accused of stealing credit cards and fraudulently using them at multiple locations in Lower Allen Township.

On June 28, around 3:25 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive for theft from a vehicle. Police say it was later discovered that at least two vehicles had been entered.

Victims had their wallets, cash, and credit cards stolen according to police.

Police say one victim had her credit cards fraudulently used at a Sunoco in Harrisburg, for a total of about $100.

The second victim's credit cards were fraudulently used at a Sunoco, USA Fried Chicken, and McDonald's for a total of about $94.

Police say surveillance footage showed four men making the fraudulent purchases. The suspects rode in a red vehicle.