Chambersburg police looking for man and woman who are persons of interest in investigation after man coughs on items in Kid to Kid

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman who are persons of interest in an ongoing police investigation in Chambersburg after the man acted like he was coughing on items in a Kid to Kid retail store Tuesday.

Officers responded to the store for retail theft. Police say a woman entered the store with a man who was not wearing a face mask.

Police say the man was asked to put a mask and refused. He then acted like he was coughing on the items in the store.

During this time, the woman left the store through a non-exit door with a child behind her, officials said.

The child was carrying two beanie babies that were not paid for, according to authorities.

Police say the man and woman are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.