Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Gettysburg are investigating after at least one person was struck by a projectile fired from an air rifle or pistol in an incident Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported, according to Gettysburg Police.

The incident occurred at 9:27 p.m. on the first block of York Street, police say. Witnesses reported that a group of individuals fired shots at people on the sidewalk from a passing vehicle.

One or two people were struck, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan with tinted windows. It was last seen traveling through Lincoln Square, heading west on Chambersburg Street, police say.

Several similar incidents have been reported to authorities in the same area over the last week, according to police.