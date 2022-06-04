Police: Dirt bike driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Lower Allen Township

The motorcycle's driver was in the midst of fleeing from a traffic stop when the crash occurred this morning, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday morning in Lower Allen Township.

According to police, the driver of the dirt bike-style motorcycle fled from the scene of an attempted traffic stop on the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road after a officer noticed the vehicle did not have registration.

The driver wove through other vehicles in an attempt to elude the officer, who broke off pursuit due to safety concerns, police say.

About a minute later, the officer encountered the motorcycle, which had struck a pickup truck that was crossing the road at the intersection of Gettysburg Road and Lower Allen Drive, according to police.

Police say witnesses reported the pickup truck had the green light and the right of way, but the motorcycle drive did not stop, resulting in the collision.

Lifesaving efforts were started on scene, but ultimately proved ineffective, according to police. The dirt bike operator, whose identity is being withheld until family can be notified, was pronounced deceased by the coroner at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The roadway was shut down for several hours to facilitate investigation. No further details are available at this time, according to police.