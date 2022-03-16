Police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts in Gettysburg

The string of thefts began on March 3, when the catalytic converter was stolen from a church van on Chambersburg Road, police say.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Adams County are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a minivan belonging to a church.

The alleged theft was reported on March 5 at the Heritage Assembly of God Church on the 1500 block of Chambersburg Road in Gettysburg, according to the Cumberland Township Police.

Church members reported the catalytic converter on the church's 1999 Dodge Van had been stolen. Officers saw the van's exhaust system had been cut and the catalytic converter was missing.

After observing surveillance footage, police determined the theft occurred around 12:45 a.m. on March 3. The pictured silver SUV (believed to be a Jeep Patriot) was seen parking in the church lot, and an occupant approaching the church van. Sparks were later seen from the van's underside, police say.

In the following days, several similar thefts occurred in the same area, according to police.

The suspect appeared to target vehicles that were not used daily, police say.