Police officer struck by vehicle in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg Police officer was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night according to a Facebook post from the Gettysburg Police Department.
On Feb. 19, around 11:49 p.m., Officer Kevin McDonald was struck by a vehicle on North Washington Street near Railroad Street.
According to a preliminary investigation, McDonald had gotten out of his patrol vehicle and was crossing the street when he was struck by 32-year-old Kathrine Sterner.
McDonald was able to call dispatch to request emergency services. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for a possible head injury, police said. He was treated and later released from the hospital.
Sterner, of Gettysburg, was arrested suspected of driving under the influence. She was taken to the hospital to get a blood test to measure her BAC.