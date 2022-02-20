Police officer struck by vehicle in Gettysburg

The driver of the vehicle is suspected of driving under the influence when she struck the officer.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg Police officer was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night according to a Facebook post from the Gettysburg Police Department.

On Feb. 19, around 11:49 p.m., Officer Kevin McDonald was struck by a vehicle on North Washington Street near Railroad Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, McDonald had gotten out of his patrol vehicle and was crossing the street when he was struck by 32-year-old Kathrine Sterner.

McDonald was able to call dispatch to request emergency services. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for a possible head injury, police said. He was treated and later released from the hospital.