Amish Buggy Rides | Wandering Weatherman

Looking to take a ride back in time and enjoy the gorgeous Lancaster countryside? You can take a trip on a local buggy ride and experience a taste of Amish Country.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can take a break from modern forms of transportation and hop on one of Aaron and Jessica’s Buggy Rides.

Their family was one of the original families in the United States, and they settled near the border of Lancaster and Chester Counties.

Their house, which is the oldest standing home in Lancaster County, was originally a trading post in which General Lafayette, Ben Franklin and other notable historical figures stayed.

Now an Amish Farm, Aaron and Jessica’s Buggy Rides has seven different routes and 20 different options through Amish areas.

Beth has worked with Aaron and Jessica’s Buggy Rides for over 40 years, and she says the Amish people make this area special.

“We have an hour and a half journey, a two hour journey and an hour and a half journey,” Beth explained.

Pulled by American Standardbred and American Saddlebred horses, these authentic Amish buggies can give you one of the most pleasant and scenic ride in all of South Central Pennsylvania.

For those who have a sweet tooth, you are in luck!

Aaron and Jessica offer lemonade, homemade cookies and more.