Prussian Street Arcade | Wandering Weatherman

Collectors, curators, makers, and traders; this store is for you!!

MANHEIM, Pa. — This past week, I had the opportunity to wander to the Prussian Street Arcade located in Manheim to check out one of the coolest little shops in all of PA.

The Prussian Street Arcade is owned by Susan and Michael Ferrari, who transformed their building into an indoor collection of unique shops.

What’s even better? The vendors are mostly from right here in Pennsylvania.

Michaels says the majority of their vendors are local or regional. There are some from Harrisburg or Philadelphia, some people who came from NYC but live locally. Most of them are small one or two person owned businesses.

With over 100 boutique vendors in a 10,000 square foot market , this one of a kind shopping experience offers a special variety of products that would not be seen in a typical shopping mall.

From soaps to clothes to new curated collections and everything in between, the Prussian Street Arcade has it all. It’s one of those places where you can truly find something for everyone.

Co-owner Michael Ferrari says it’s the personal relationships that customers and vendors form that makes his boutique arcade so unique.