Streaking Flyers beat Carolina 4-1 for 8th straight win

Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and led the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight win, 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, who moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals.

The Flyers have scored at least four goals in each game of their winning streak.

Justin Williams scored the only goal for the Hurricanes.