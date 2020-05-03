Flyers' James van Riemsdyk breaks right hand blocking shot

The winger took a shot to the hand from Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Philadelphia Flyers could be without James van Riemsdyk for some time because of a broken right hand.

The winger took a shot to the hand from Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period of a game between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Van Riemsdyk immediately went to the locker room and did not return.

Coach Alain Vigneault confirmed the break but said he didn't know how severe it was or how long van Riemsdyk might be out.