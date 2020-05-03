Flyers beat Caps for 7th straight win, are point out of 1st

Travis Konecny scored 71 seconds after a potential goal was disallowed to shift the momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to seven by beating the Washington Capitals 5-2.

Travis Konecny scored 71 seconds after a potential goal was disallowed to shift the momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia now trails first-place Washington by just one point.

The Flyers have won 10 of 12 games to vault up the standings, but suffered a big loss in Washington.

Winger James van Riemsdyk left in the first period with a broken hand and is expected to miss some time.