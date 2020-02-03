Flyers extend win streak to 6 with 5-3 win over Rangers

The Flyers have extended the team's winning streak to a season-high six games.

Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

The Flyers' run combined with the Penguins' six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals.

Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers.