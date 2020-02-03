x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Flyers extend win streak to 6 with 5-3 win over Rangers

The Flyers have extended the team's winning streak to a season-high six games.
Credit: AP
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, right, reacts as the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal by Travis Konecny, second from right, during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers. 

The Flyers' run combined with the Penguins' six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

 Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. 

RELATED: Hayes scores 2, Flyers top Sharks 4-2 for 4th straight win

RELATED: Van Riemsdyk, Hart lead Flyers past Panthers 4-1

RELATED: Police conclude Gritty didn’t punch teen at photo shoot after investigating man’s claims

Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers. 

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals and Pavel Buchnevich also tallied on the man advantage for the Rangers.  