Flyers extend win streak to 6 with 5-3 win over Rangers

Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers.
The Flyers' run combined with the Penguins' six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals.
Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers.
Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals and Pavel Buchnevich also tallied on the man advantage for the Rangers.