First day of high school spring sports features sunshine, new faces

Local players and coaches were thankful for the good weather early in the season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's one of the most underrated days on the local sports calendar.

The first day of the high school sports season ushers in a handful of outdoor sports that are welcome after spending the majority of the past few months indoors. Local players and coaches enjoyed the sunshine on Monday as they welcomed new faces to their teams.

Spring Grove track and field coach Brian Campbell has been busy in the offseason convincing other Rockets athletes to join him on the track this spring.

"We got a couple of new football guys, couple of new basketball guys, couple of young guys and girls, so it's exciting, exciting times always on the first day," smiled Campbell.

Hempfield's girls lacrosse team was even excited about day one, even though a tough running drill called "The Bomb" was waiting for them as the season began.