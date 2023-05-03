PIAA District III swimming finals conclude with big time performances

Muhlenberg senior Sydney Gring repeats as 100 freestyle champion, Susquehannock senior Jacob Wade wins third straight 100 freestyle gold.

The final day of the 2023 District III swimming finals concluded at Cumberland Valley High School. The crowd filled up the arena fast and was in for a treat with some great swimming during Friday and Saturday's championships.

In 2A Susquehannock senior Jacob Wade held on to his 100 freestyle title. The senior won narrowly claiming his third straight gold in a hostile environment.

"The atmosphere here is unmatched other than states it's probably the second biggest atmosphere of the season," said Wade "I put a lot of work in each day I'm just happy to set myself up well for the state competition."

Another anticipated event was the girls' 100 freestyle. The favorite Muhlenberg and Pittsburg commit Sydney Gring started out strong and didn't disappoint. She blew away the competition for her second straight gold medal.

"I practice hard the way I practice I expect my results," said Gring "I think the crowd feeds into my races I like having a lot of people here and I'm proud."

Bishop McDevitt Senior Zachary Hancock wanted to live up to his brother's success. After a strong day on Friday where he claimed the 200 gold he turned right around and did it again in the 500. Hancock claimed his first gold medal and it was a proud moment.

"This atmosphere is crazy it's loud I got real nervous up there but in the water, I just blanked my head and swam my heart out," said Hancock "I've been wanting this since freshman year, and four years of trying it really paid off so, happy to have this around my neck."