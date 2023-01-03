Old Barn in Hershey hosts two CPIHL Championship games

The old Hersheypark Arena, now called the Old Barn, has history both on the ice and the court.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's a date circled on the calendar every year! Wednesday evening, high school players got a chance to play at the same place that holds a lot of history.

The old Hersheypark Arena, also called the Old Barn, has history both on the ice and the court. Wilt Chamberlain once scored 100 points in a single NBA game at the arena and the building housed the Hershey Bears for 64 years. But, nowadays, the Old Barn doesn't get used as much.

However, it's become the new home to the CPIHL Championships.

On Wednesday night it was a showdown between the Keystone Kraken and Central York Panthers in the championship game.

The Panthers came out with their sticks on fire. Just 25 seconds into the game Central York's Anthony Cole found the back of the net.

The Panthers went on to score four more goals before Jaxon Shanahan scored a point for the Kraken. But, the Kraken don't look back and win the Viola Cup 8-5.

It was an extremely special win at the historic Old Barn.

"You step in this place, it just feels amazing. It's a great place to play a game. The atmosphere, you can just feel the history in it. It feels so surreal," said Zachary Slaybaugh with the Keystone Kraken.

"My dad used to come to a lot of these games and tell me how cool it was," said teammate Jaxon Shanahan. "Just to know a lot of Hall of Famer AHL players all skated on this ice means a lot to me."

They weren't the only team vying for a title. The Bear Cup was up for grabs and Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin were fighting hard for it.

The Lower Dauphin Falcons started out just like the Panthers. Ethan Coots took the puck back, handed it off and he's golden, finding the back of the net.

The Falcons took flight to their first championship since 2014.