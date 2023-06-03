Talkin' basketball: Former Harrisburg High School boys' coach reacts to District III championships | Sunday Sitdown

Kirk Smallwood enjoyed his first year in the broadcast booth.

HERSHEY, Pa. — When basketball coach Kirk Smallwood stepped away from that game at the age of 66, his record spanned over four decades on the sidelines and saw him tally 678 wins.

An impressive resume, no doubt. This year marked his first calling local high school games for High School Sports Live.

This past week Smallwood witnessed the District III 6A final between Cumberland Valley and Reading. After the game, Smallwood took the time to "sitdown" with us on the sidelines of the Giant Center to talk a little District III basketball.