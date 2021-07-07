x
Reynolds' walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves

Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' John Nogowski, left, congratulates Ben Gamel after Gamel hit a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak. 

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek leading off. 

Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count and Reynolds got the second game-ending RBI of his career. 

Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

The teams will complete their series today at 12:35 p.m.

