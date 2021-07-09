x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers

The Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo singles off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser, driving in two runs, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak. 

Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh. 

Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.

The teams will play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. as the Pirates are seeking the team's 50th win of the season.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.