Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak.
Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh.
Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.
The teams will play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. as the Pirates are seeking the team's 50th win of the season.