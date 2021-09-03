x
Sports

Cubs beat Pirates 6-5 on Difo error in 11th

The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 for their third straight win.
Credit: AP
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, center, celebrates with Patrick Wisdom, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Sergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 for their third straight win. 

Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, and Alcántara logged the first three-hit game of his career. 

Codi Heuer got three outs for the win. Alcántara began the 11th on second base and advanced on Ortega’s sacrifice bunt. 

Happ then sent a high fly to second, where Difo committed the game-ending error.

The teams will play again tonight at 8:05 p.m.

