Schwindel's grand slam lifts Cubs over Pirates 11-8

The Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 11-8 win.
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 11-8 win. 

With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around. 

Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight. He had just one homer before Sunday.

Pittsburgh will return home to host the Detroit Tigers, beginning today at 1:35 p.m.

