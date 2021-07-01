DCNR urges those planning a visit to Pennsylvania's 121 state parks this weekend to prepare of potentially larger crowds

State park use January through May 2021 is up nearly 4% from historic increases during the pandemic, and could see even bigger crowds over the July 4th weekend.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With a three-day holiday weekend on the way, Pennsylvania officials are reminding those who may want to visit one of the commonwealth's 121 state parks this weekend to be ready for potential crowded conditions.

“DCNR is expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend and we encourage all potential visitors to plan accordingly for high traffic,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We have seen crowding close parks this year as summerlike weather has settled in, and we project potential closings for capacity if the weather remains nice this holiday weekend.”

Dunn encouraged would-be visitors to plan to arrive at parks early or to consider alternatives to high-use parks, which have reached capacity on recent weekends.

In addition to 121 state parks, Pennsylvania has 2.2 million acres of forests, 6,100 local parks, and many other recreational opportunities, Dunn said. DCNR recommends finding alternate places to go if the first choice is at capacity.

“We fully understand the value of the outdoors experience for the Fourth of July, and we want to ensure everyone has access to our parks, forests and trails,” Dunn said. “We encourage park visitors to spread out to other less visited state parks and consider off-times or days other than the weekend to celebrate our nation’s birthday. State forests also provide excellent avenues for hiking and other outdoors activities this weekend and throughout the season.”

To help ensure all available campsites and other rentals are available for visitors, DCNR recommends canceling reservations if plans change during the holiday weekend and throughout the year.

Recent Bureau of State Park attendance figures show people continuing to use the outdoors in record numbers, DCNR said.

State park use January through May 2021 is up nearly 4 percent from historic increases during the pandemic, according to DCNR.

Dunn noted visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe by following these other practices: