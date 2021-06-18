Tips and tricks for picnic season

June 18 is International Picnic Day, and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has some information available to ensure you have the best time.

Today is International Picnic Day, and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is not only encouraging the public to visit the Commonwealth's state parks, but has also posted resources on their website to ensure they do so safely, according to a press release.

There is an infographic about campfire safety that shows the proper way to build a fire and where to build a fire, as well as proper supervision techniques. There is also a picnic cookbook that features everything from snacks to main meals able to be made at a picnic or campsite.

“Picnicking and campfire cooking are great ways to connect with family and friends,” Marci Mowery, President of PPFF said, “but please be sure to leave the picnic area as clean—or better—than you found it for the benefit of the next user, as well as to protect wildlife. Wildlife that develops a taste for human food can become a pest, often at the expense of the wildlife’s well-being.”