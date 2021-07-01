Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the summer heats up, you don't need to put any of that stress on your wallet. Instead, check out this guide for some cool, free activities.

Here are some activities happening this week in our area that do not require you to bust out the wallet:

Adams County

A Gettysburg Fourth of July

Sun., July 4, 2021 beginning at 6 p.m.

Gettysburg Area Recreation Park, Gettysburg

You will have to pay for VIP parking if you drive to this event, but that may be worth it for the fireworks, food trucks and fun activities. Find out more about parking, and the event in general, here.

Small-Scale Farming 101

Tues., July 6, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Adams County Library, Gettysburg

Penn State Extension and 4-H Livestock Educator, Carolyn McGraw, will be giving an hour-long lecture for the library about backyard farming. Most notably, she will be focusing on livestock practices. You can find more information here.

Cumberland County

Stars Burst over Carlisle Fireworks Show

Sat., July 3, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m.

Carlisle Fairgrounds, Carlisle

Head to the fairgrounds as early as 7 p.m. for music and concessions while you wait for the traditional fireworks show. If you cannot make it to the fairgrounds, you can see the show from nearby locations around town. You can register for this event here.

Virtual Career Exploration Workshop

Tues., July 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Business & Career Center at Fredricksen

Find out what career best fits you through this online program. There will be guidance and resources to meet you where you currently are and help you get to where you want to be. This is a weekly event so if you do not make it this week you can always try again at another time. You can find out more and register here.

Duck Donuts 5 Year Anniversary

Thurs., July 1, 2021 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

6230 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

If you stop by Duck Donuts while they are open on their anniversary you will receive a free tie-dye icing topped donut, but if you stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. you will meet a celebrity. Jonah Anderson, a recent competitor on "Kid Baking Championship" will be there to put the finishing touches on some of their fresh donuts.

Heeding the Lure of Old Carlisle: New Historical Marker

Thurs., July 1, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse, Carlisle

Watch as the Old Town Pump receives its historical marker in an attempt to revive its status as a local legend. It was once widely believed that anyone who drank from the water from this pump would be destined to return to Carlisle no matter how far they roamed. Plus, Molly Pitcher Brewing will be their to launch their new craft beer. Find out more about the organizations behind all this here.

Dauphin County

July 4th Food Trucks and Fireworks

Sun., July 4, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, Harrisburg

As the name of the event promises, this event will have plenty of food trucks to dine from and the largest fireworks display in the area to round off the night. Plus, while you’re eating and waiting, you can listen to live music, hang out in the beer garden, or bring the kids to participate in some kid-friendly activities. You can find more details here.

Color Yoga with Peaceful Poses Yoga for Kids

Tues., July 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Dauphin County Library System

Grab your kid, your yoga mat (or a comfy spot on the floor!), and a device that can connect to a zoom call for this relaxing morning activity. Ann Fields, a local yoga instructor, will be guiding you through these exercises. Find the information, and register, here.

Franklin County

Independence Day Festival at the Park 2021

Sun., July 4, 2021 beginning at 4 p.m.

Chambersburg Memorial Park, Chambersburg

Step outside to celebrate the holiday with inflatables, food trucks, bands, and fireworks! There will also be a flag retreat ceremony starting at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Food Truck Fridays at Main Street Park, Downtown Waynesboro

Fri., July 2, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Main Street, Waynesboro

Come out for the return of Food Truck Fridays! Jon Ingles will be performing live to entertain as you check out great food, or just enjoy the time downtown. Go here for more details.

Juniata County

The Village Merchants of Richfield

Any day between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3473 Sand Valley Road, Richfield

Stop by this hidden gem of a vendor mart in Juniata County. There are tons of individual merchants and spectacular wares to be discovered. You can find their Facebook page here.

Lancaster County

The Lion’s Club Annual 4th of July Parade and Free Concert

Fri., July 2, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lititz Springs Park, Lititz

Stop by the park, or just head to the parade route (found here), to celebrate. If, after catching the festivities, you want to head to the park there will be free entertainment provided by Flamin Dick and the Hot Rods. You can find more details here.

First Friday at The Lancaster Science Factory

Fri., July 2, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Lancaster Science Factory, Lancaster

Bring the kids (in grades K – 8) to see over 70 interactive exhibits without having to spend a dime for admission. Great news too- admission is free every first Friday of the month. Find more information here.

Lebanon County

City of Lebanon Fireworks Show

Sun., July 4, 2021 at dark

Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon

View this colorful firework display from the park or your nearby lawn (or you can always head over to your neighbors for a better view.) Find more information about the event here.

Mifflin County

Lewistown Fireworks

Sat., July 3, 2021 at dark

Downtown Lewistown Market Street, Lewistown

Head to Market Street, or the bank of the Juniata River (without forgetting that bug spray), to see this firework show. You can find details here.

Perry County

4th on the 3rd @ The Shack Studio Party

Sat., July 3, 2021 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wheat Shack Studios, Duncannon

Pop on over to the studio to celebrate the 4th of July a day early. There will be live music by The Pedestrians while you sit around, chat, and eat burgers and dogs! They ask that you consider bringing your favorite snacks or drinks as well. Find all the details here.

The River Journey Book Launch

Thurs., July 8, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Millerstown Community Park, Millerstown

Nekoda Unlimited has been working to publish their first book about their life journey as Christians. They will be celebrating in the park with worship music. Find more information here.

York County

2nd Free Concert of 2021

Wed., July 7, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Warehime Myers Mansion, Hanover