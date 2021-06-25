Officials want to stress boat safety ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Officials want to stress to people that operating a boat under the influence has the same rules as driving on the highway.

HANOVER, Pa. — As we get into the summer months boaters are being asked to think before they boat under the influence.

“Everybody’s been cooped up with the Covid restrictions. Those restrictions have started to be lifted, people are going to be out and we’re not going to tell you not to go out, not to have fun, but to have a plan," said Scott Davis, a DUI program administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

With the pandemic ruining a lot of summer plans last year, they’re expecting the attendance number to double, especially as we approach the Fourth of July weekend.

“This year, everybody’s going to be out that same exact weekend. So we’re going to see a lot of numbers this year," said Officer Rachael Thurner-Diaz, from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

“If you’re incapable of operating that boat safely. Whether it’s alcohol, over the counter medications, controlled substances, illicit drugs, prescription medication, whatever. If you’re incapable of safely operating that vehicle, not only for your vehicle but for those around you, you can get a BUI which is boating under the influence, which carries serious penalties," said Davis.

Russ Gall and Kit Curlen are locals who frequent the lake and say they usually avoid going during the Fourth of July.

“It gets to be a little crowded and probably when you go out into the lake, there is a lot of renters for the kayaks and the pontoons and they don’t always follow the rules," said Gall.

They advice to those heading out for the Fourth of July to think of others.

“The most important thing is just being respectful to those on the water," said Curlen.

Officials say they’re expecting to see about 20,000 people at Codorus State Park during the Fourth of July weekend.