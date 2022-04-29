Lancaster Barnstormers kick off their home opener game of the 2022 baseball season

The team has hit their 18th year in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers played their home opener against the York Revolution on Friday night.

With Clipper Magazine Stadium now at 100% capacity, hundreds of fans packed the stands for the big game.

"We are still cashless," said Mike Reynolds, the president and general manager for the Lancaster Barnstormers. "There's obviously a lot of sanitation and cleaning. We are staying with the cleaning regulations that we had last year. So, we're looking to keep everyone safe and comfortable while getting back to the ballpark and having fun."

For Lancaster County residents like Dianne and Kenneth Hartenstine, coming out to the game was a great way to kick off the baseball season as season ticket holders.

"The Barnstormers are great. It's convenient," said Kenneth Hartenstine. "It's not the hustle and bustle of a pro team but you still get the excitement. You still get the fun, and we're anxious to get started with another season."

The Hartenstines bought their season tickets last year when the baseball season opened up to the public after the height of the pandemic. They say it was a great way to get out of the house and connect with people again.

Now, with a new baseball season underway, they're excited to see more games. So is seven-year Lancaster Barnstormer fan Ryan Kinsey.

"We get to feel the energy of a packed stadium, and nothing compares to that," said Kinsey.

Local organizations like Lancaster Ghostbusters, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia came out for the big night. Several little league teams were also in attendance.

For Kinsey, it was a great night for his children.

"Two of my children play in Conestoga Valley little league, and so they got to be out on the big field and welcome the players on for their home opener," said Kinsey.