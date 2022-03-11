Lancaster Barnstormers announce 2022 spring training schedule, date for Fan Fest event

Fan Fest, a "free day of ballpark fun" will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the team said. The season opens on April 21.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers announced Friday that their annual Fan Fest will be held on Saturday, April 16 against the Atlantic League's Black Sox traveling squad.

The "full day of free ballpark fun for the entire family" will begin at 1 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the team said in a press release.

The day will start with kids scrambling to find a “piggy in the park," the team said. Several small piggy banks with a certificate to open a $25 savings account at Ephrata National Bank will be hidden around the ballpark for kids ages 2-11 to find.

Gates for these youngsters and their parents only will open at 11:30.

At noon, the Clipper Magazine Stadium gates will swing open for the general public. As fans enter the gate, they will be presented with a 2022 Barnstormers magnet schedule.

Prior to the Barnstormers taking the field, fans can hit the outfield for a friendly game of catch, and autographs will be available with manager Ross Peeples and his entire 2022 pre-season squad from 12:00-12:20.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be performances from the cast of “Rock of Ages,” the production at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater that opens on April 22.

Kids may have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

AAA Central Penn will host a ShredIt event during the day for AAA members, and their mobile unit will be on hand to test car batteries, making certain that all get home safely.

Before families head home for the remainder of the Easter weekend celebration, kids can burn off that last bit of energy by running the bases.

“We are anxious and excited for our 2022 Lancaster Barnstormers season to start,” said Mike Reynolds, President & General Manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers. “We appreciate Ephrata National Bank and their partnership with our 2022 Fan fest and to bring their Piggy in the Park event to Clipper Magazine Stadium. We like to think of our Fan Fest as the unofficial kick-off to summer.”

Lancaster will play three other exhibition games during Spring Training for the 2022 Atlantic League season. The Barnstormers will open the spring season, April 14 with a 2:00 game at People’s Bank Park in York. They will take the field against the Black Sox on April 15 at 1:00 and Monday, April 18 at Clipper Magazine Stadium against York.

Home Spring Training games are open to the public.

The Barnstormers will head to Gastonia, North Carolina to open the regular season on April 21 with a 6:15 game against the Honey Hunters. They will be back in Lancaster for the home opener on Friday, April 29 with a 6:30 first pitch scheduled against the York Revolution.