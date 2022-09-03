Lancaster Barnstormers look to hire for next season

The baseball team will host a job fair Thursday night. Available positions range from ticket taker to bat boy/girl.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County baseball team is looking to hire more employees for this upcoming season.

With available positions ranging from ticket taker to bat boy/girl, the Barnstormers will host their annual job fair on Thursday, March 10 at Clipper Magazine Stadium at 650 N Prince St. in Lancaster.

Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to current staff members and potentially interview for a position on the spot.

Organizers said the Barnstormers offer a unique atmosphere for their workers.

"It's a great place to work," said Mary Beth McConnell, the HR generalist for the Barnstormers. "Our management team is super supportive [and] nurturing. They're really great mentors. But outside of that, where else do you get to go to work and actually still have fun and watch a baseball game?"

Job fair organizers added applicants should bring copies of their resumes when they attend.