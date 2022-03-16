Lancaster Barnstormers plan 80s-themed opening night celebration

It will be, like, totally awesome when the team takes the field at Clipper Magazine Stadium to open the 2022 Atlantic League season on April 29.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers have come up with, like, a totally awesome theme for its 2022 season opener.

When the Barnstormers take the field at Clipper Magazine Stadium for opening night on Friday, April 29, it will be an evening of big hair and big fun as the team celebrates the 1980's as fans come "Back to the Ballpark."

Those who attend will be treated to the best in 80's music, performed by Downtown Sound, a seven-piece ensemble, special events band.

The first 1,000 fans 16 and older through the gates will receive a complimentary (and very rad) “Back to the Ballpark” commemorative t-shirt, presented by WellSpan.

Among the night’s highlights: The Lancaster Ghostbusters will be on-hand, in costume, with their Ectomobile on site and will be available for photos. Plus, Perfect Harmony will honor America with a totally tubular rendition of the National Anthem.

The Barnstormers are also excited to host a radical Lanco Youth Baseball Night Celebration.

Finally, after the game, there will be Fireworks presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Also, post-game, Kids Run the Bases, presented by Domino’s.