Jim Furyk will defend his U.S. Senior Open title close to former home

Manheim Township grad tees it up at Saucon Valley Country Club June 23-26.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — The organizers of this year's U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Lehigh County were rooting hard for Jim Furyk to win last year's event in Omaha, Nebraska. They knew if he won, he would defend the title in his home state of Pennsylvania and draw tons of local interest for this year's tourney.

Furyk captured the 2021 title and will indeed defend his crown June 23-26 at one of the best courses in the state. On Monday, Furyk played a practice round at Saucon Valley, the first time he's ever teed it up at the club which sits less than 90 minutes from the high school he graduated from in Lancaster County, Manheim Township.

The former Blue Streak is one of eight golfers in history to win both the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Open. Furyk beat the best in the world in 2003 at Olympia Fields to secure a major title.

The video attached is from FOX43 News: