Saucon Valley with holiday ticket offer for 2022 USGA Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Christmas is right around the corner and so to is the 42nd Annual USGA Senior Open that is being held at famed Saucon Valley Country Club on their Old Course in the Lehigh Valley. The defending USGA Senior Open Champ is Manheim Township's own Jim Furyk. That could be a cool trip to see a huge name in the golf world. Sports Director Todd Sadowski talks with Tournament Director Mimi Griffin about the excitement of the approaching tournament.