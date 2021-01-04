Lancaster Catholic alum Mimi Griffin, honored for work in sports industry

Griffin leads firm that handles all aspects of 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley

YORK, Pa. — Preparations for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley continue to move along. The event at the famed Lehigh Valley course has a Lancaster Catholic alum’s company handling many aspects of the event.

Mimi Griffin’s company MSG Promotions is running everything from tickets to corporate marking, community relations and volunteer management. This is not Mimi's first time being in the spotlight. The former Crusader has seen the highest of the highs in sports during her illustrious career. A path that includes an induction into the Women's Basketball Hall Fame, broadcasting stops at CBS and ESPN as well as coordinating multiple national events for the USGA.



This latest check mark on the resume comes a little bit closer to home for her Allentown based company, as a "2021 Women of Influence" named by Lehigh Valley Business. The recognition extra special considering one of her next big events is taking place in her home area.

"It is my one opportunity to really give back to the community and try to make sure that we could squeeze every bit of value for the area, not just the Lehigh Valley, but Central Pennsylvania and all of Pennsylvania because the eyes of the world will be on us for that brief moment in time," said Griffin about the 2022 Senior Open.

No matter what Griffin has done in her career, the results are the same, success. That makes her a prime candidate to offer advice to young women pursing a career in the sports industry.

"Always keep in mind that you do belong you are in the place you should be and you are every bit is good as your counterparts, male or female. So just go after it, don’t let any self imposed obstacles hold you back."