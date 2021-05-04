When the USGA calls, Lancaster Catholic Alum Mimi Griffin answers | Sunday Sitdown

Mimi Griffin leads MSG Promotions and is at the forefront of USGA events

YORK, Pa. — When the USGA has big time event to host they go to Allentown based MSG Promotions to handle everything from tickets to volunteer participation. The leader of MSG is Mimi Griffin, a Lancaster Catholic Alum and she is organizing the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley. This year Lehigh Valley Business has recognized her as one of the area's Women of Influence and she joins us in this weeks Sunday Sitdown.

"It is my one opportunity to really give back to the community and try to make sure that we could squeeze every bit of value for the area, not just the Lehigh Valley, but Central Pennsylvania and all of Pennsylvania because the eyes of the world will be on us for that brief moment in time," said Griffin about the 2022 Senior Open.