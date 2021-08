Heat acclimatization practices begin today across the state, and the season kicks off on Friday, August 27.

Today marks the first day of heat acclimatization practices for high school football teams across the state, which means we're just a few weeks away from the kickoff for the 2021 season.

The pads get strapped on for real on Friday, August 27, when the season opens statewide.

Locally, teams from the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association are all getting their preseasons underway.