High School

2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule

The 2021 season begins on August 27
LANCASTER, Pa. — The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football schedule appears below. 

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Aug. 27

Non-League

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Dallastown at Hempfield

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Reading

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central

Palmyra at Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Eastern York

Susquenita at Elco

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Octorara at Kennard-Dale

Biglerville at Pequea Valley

Thursday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Warwick at Central Dauphin East

Annville-Cleona at Fleetwood

Friday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Gettysburg at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Manheim Central

Manheim Township at Dallastown

York at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Columbia at Donegal

Ephrata at Palmyra

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Reading at Lebanon

Elco at Schuylkill Valley

Northern Lebanon at Hamburg

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Saturday, Sept. 4

Non-League

Octorara at York Tech, 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Non-League

Hempfield at Central York

Cedar Crest at Carlisle

Lebanon at McCaskey

Northeastern at Penn Manor

Wilson at Exeter

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley

Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown

Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township

Muhlenberg at Solanco

Warwick at Ephrata

Donegal at Eastern York

Daniel Boone at Garden Spot

Archbishop Carroll at Lancaster Catholic

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown

Hanover at Columbia

Elco at Conrad Weiser

York Tech at Northern Lebanon

Pottstown at Octorara

Kutztown at Pequea Valley

Saturday, Sept. 11

Non-League

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Non-League

Cedar Crest at Governor Mifflin

Exeter at Hempfield

Spring Ford at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Elizabethtown

Penn Manor at Warwick

Martin Luther King at Wilson

Cocalico at Garden Spot

Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone

Manheim Central at Perkiomen Valley

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Donegal at Annville-Cleona

Ephrata at Elco

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Northern Lebanon at Lebanon

Octorara at Phoenixville

Saturday, Sept. 18

Non-League

Jenkintown at Pequea Valley, noon

Friday, Sept. 24

Section 1-2 Crossover

Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Warwick

Manheim Township at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Solanco

Manheim Central at Wilson

Section 3-4 Crossover

Donegal at Elco

Columbia at Ephrata

Garden Spot at Pequea Valley

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Octarara at Lebanon

Friday, Oct. 1

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

Hempfield at McCaskey

Wilson at Penn Manor

Section 2

Solanco at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Manheim Central

Section 3

Garden Spot at Donegal

Ephrata at Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic

Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Columbia at Octorara

Elco at Pequea Valley

Friday, Oct. 8

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Warwick

Manheim Central at Solanco

Section 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal

Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata

Lebanon at Garden Spot

Section 4

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Octorara at Elco

Friday, Oct. 15

Section 1

Wilson at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at McCaskey

Section 2

Cocalico at Elizabethtown

Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley

Solanco at Warwick

Section 3

Donegal at Ephrata

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon

Section 4

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Northern Lebanon at Elco

Pequea Valley at Octorara

Friday, Oct. 22 

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

Wilson at Hempfield

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Section 2

Warwick at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Solanco

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central

Section 3

Lebanon at Donegal

Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg

Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic

Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Octorara

Elco at Columbia

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Friday, Oct. 29

Section 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Manheim Township at Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Section 3

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal

Ephrata at Garden Spot

Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 4

Elco at Annville-Cleona

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Octorara at Northern Lebanon

