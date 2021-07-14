LANCASTER, Pa. — The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football schedule appears below.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-League
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Dallastown at Hempfield
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Reading
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central
Palmyra at Solanco
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick
Muhlenberg at Ephrata
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Eastern York
Susquenita at Elco
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Octorara at Kennard-Dale
Biglerville at Pequea Valley
Thursday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Warwick at Central Dauphin East
Annville-Cleona at Fleetwood
Friday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Gettysburg at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Manheim Central
Manheim Township at Dallastown
York at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Wilson at Governor Mifflin
Cocalico at Cedar Cliff
Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg
Solanco at Kennard-Dale
Columbia at Donegal
Ephrata at Palmyra
Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Reading at Lebanon
Elco at Schuylkill Valley
Northern Lebanon at Hamburg
Pequea Valley at Hanover
Saturday, Sept. 4
Non-League
Octorara at York Tech, 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Non-League
Hempfield at Central York
Cedar Crest at Carlisle
Lebanon at McCaskey
Northeastern at Penn Manor
Wilson at Exeter
Governor Mifflin at Cocalico
Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley
Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown
Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township
Muhlenberg at Solanco
Warwick at Ephrata
Donegal at Eastern York
Daniel Boone at Garden Spot
Archbishop Carroll at Lancaster Catholic
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown
Hanover at Columbia
Elco at Conrad Weiser
York Tech at Northern Lebanon
Pottstown at Octorara
Kutztown at Pequea Valley
Saturday, Sept. 11
Non-League
Manheim Township at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Non-League
Cedar Crest at Governor Mifflin
Exeter at Hempfield
Spring Ford at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Elizabethtown
Penn Manor at Warwick
Martin Luther King at Wilson
Cocalico at Garden Spot
Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone
Manheim Central at Perkiomen Valley
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Donegal at Annville-Cleona
Ephrata at Elco
Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Northern Lebanon at Lebanon
Octorara at Phoenixville
Saturday, Sept. 18
Non-League
Jenkintown at Pequea Valley, noon
Friday, Sept. 24
Section 1-2 Crossover
Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Warwick
Manheim Township at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Solanco
Manheim Central at Wilson
Section 3-4 Crossover
Donegal at Elco
Columbia at Ephrata
Garden Spot at Pequea Valley
Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Octarara at Lebanon
Friday, Oct. 1
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
Hempfield at McCaskey
Wilson at Penn Manor
Section 2
Solanco at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown
Warwick at Manheim Central
Section 3
Garden Spot at Donegal
Ephrata at Lebanon
Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic
Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon
Columbia at Octorara
Elco at Pequea Valley
Friday, Oct. 8
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Hempfield
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Wilson
Section 2
Cocalico at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Warwick
Manheim Central at Solanco
Section 3
Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal
Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata
Lebanon at Garden Spot
Section 4
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Octorara at Elco
Friday, Oct. 15
Section 1
Wilson at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Section 2
Cocalico at Elizabethtown
Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley
Solanco at Warwick
Section 3
Donegal at Ephrata
Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon
Section 4
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Northern Lebanon at Elco
Pequea Valley at Octorara
Friday, Oct. 22
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Penn Manor
Wilson at Hempfield
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Section 2
Warwick at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Solanco
Elizabethtown at Manheim Central
Section 3
Lebanon at Donegal
Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg
Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic
Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Octorara
Elco at Columbia
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Friday, Oct. 29
Section 1
McCaskey at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Manheim Township at Wilson
Section 2
Cocalico at Manheim Central
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Section 3
Lancaster Catholic at Donegal
Ephrata at Garden Spot
Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 4
Elco at Annville-Cleona
Pequea Valley at Columbia
Octorara at Northern Lebanon