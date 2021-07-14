HARRISBURG, Pa. — Below is the 2021 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-League
West Perry at Big Spring
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
Fairfield at Camp Hill
Lower Dauphin at Middletown
Steel-High at Morrisville Boro
Delone Catholic at Trinity
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Chambersburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
Northern at Red Land
Shippensburg at Hershey
Susquehanna Township at Kennett
Spring Grove at Waynesboro
Altoona at Hollidaysburg
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central
State College at Mifflin County
LaSalle College at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Lion
Milton Hershey at South Western
Palmyra at Solanco
Susquenita at Elco
Liberty
Halifax at Newport
James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin
Line Mountain at Juniata
Saturday, Aug. 28
Non-League
Harrisburg at Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Cedar Cliff at Cocalico
Friday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Shippensburg at Big Spring
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs
Biglerville at Camp Hill
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt
Belmont Charter at Steel-High
York Catholic at Trinity
New Oxford at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Lower Dauphin
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg
Northern at Dover
Milton Hershey at Susquehanna Township
Red Lion at Waynesboro
West Perry at Newport
Williamsport at Altoona
Hershey at Carlisle
Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin
Chambersburg at Spring Ford
Central York at Cumberland Valley
Harrisburg at Hazelton
Downingtown East at State College
Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County
Ephrata at Palmyra
Red Land at Northeastern
Liberty
James Buchanan at Halifax
Juniata at Upper Dauphin
Susquenita at Line Mountain
Friday, Sept. 10
Capital-Liberty Crossover
Big Spring at Halifax
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
Camp Hill at Susquenita
Line Mountain at Middletown
Newport at Steel-High
Trinity at Upper Dauphin
Non-League
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey
Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic
Mechanicsburg at Red Land
Spring Grove at Northern
Dover at Shippensburg
Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township
Waynesboro at Gettysburg
Juniata at West Perry
Altoona at Taylor Allerdice
Cedar Crest at Carlisle
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East
Red Lion at Chambersburg
Spring Ford at Cumberland Valley
State College at Hollidaysburg
Dallastown at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown
Mifflin County at Williamsport
West York at Palmyra
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
Saturday, Sept. 11
Non-League
Manheim Township at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Capital-Liberty Crossover
Susquenita at Big Spring
Line Mountain at Boiling Springs
Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill
Newport at Middletown
Halifax at Trinity
Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro
Northern at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Waynesboro
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East at Altoona
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
Harrisburg at Central Dauphin
Chambersburg at State College
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra
Red Land at Cedar Cliff
Milton Hershey at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County
Saturday, Sept. 18
Capital-Liberty Crossover
Juniata at Steel-High, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Keystone
Mifflin County at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
Friday, Sept. 24
Capital-Liberty Crossover
Big Spring at James Buchanan
Boiling Springs at Susquenita
Camp Hill at Line Mountain
Middletown at Juniata
Steel-High at Upper Dauphin
Trinity at Newport
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Northern
Susquehanna Township at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at West Perry
Waynesboro at Shippensburg
Commonwealth
Altoona at Cumberland Valley
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg
State College at Central Dauphin East
Keystone
Hershey at Red Land
Palmyra at Milton Hershey
Non-League
Renaissance Academy at Halifax
Saturday, Sept. 25
Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Capital
Big Spring at Camp Hill
Trinity at Boiling Springs
Colonial
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg
West Perry at Northern
Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Altoona
Chambersburg at Carlisle
Central Dauphin at State College
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Lower Dauphin
Hershey at Cedar Cliff
Milton Hershey at Mifflin County
Red Land at Palmyra
Liberty
Halifax at Juniata
Susquenita at Newport
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Non-League
James Buchanan at Maryland School for the Deaf
Saturday, Oct. 2
Capital
Middletown at Steel-High, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey
Friday, Oct. 8
Capital
Boiling Springs at Big Spring
Steel-High at Trinity
Colonial
East Pennsboro at West Perry
Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern at Shippensburg
Waynesboro at Susquehanna Township
Commonwealth
Altoona at Chambersburg
Carlisle at Central Dauphin
State College at Cumberland Valley
Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt
Palmyra at Hershey
Mifflin County at Red Land
Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey
Liberty
Line Mountain at Halifax
Newport at James Buchanan
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita
Non-League
Midd-West at Juniata
Saturday, Oct. 9
Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 2 p.m.
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Capital
Big Spring at Trinity
Middletown at Boiling Springs
Steel-High at Camp Hill
Colonial
Waynesboro at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at West Perry
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Altoona
Carlisle at State College
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East
Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley
Keystone
Milton Hershey at Bishop McDevitt
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Mifflin County
Red Land at Lower Dauphin
Liberty
Halifax at Upper Dauphin
James Buchanan at Susquenita
Newport at Juniata
Non-League
Line Mountain at North Penn-Mansfield
Friday, Oct. 22
Capital
Steel-High at Big Spring
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs
Trinity at Middletown
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
Northern at Susquehanna Township
Commonwealth
Altoona at Carlisle
Central Dauphin East at Central Dauphin
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Red Land
Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Hershey
Mifflin County at Palmyra
Liberty
Susquenita at Halifax
Juniata at James Buchanan
Line Mountain at Newport
Non-League
Upper Dauphin at Fleetwood
Saturday, Oct. 23
Commonwealth
State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Capital
Big Spring at Middletown
Trinity at Camp Hill
Colonial
Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
Waynesboro at Northern
Susquehanna Township at West Perry
Commonwealth
Altoona at State College
Carlisle at Central Dauphin East
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
Harrisburg at Chambersburg
Keystone
Hershey at Bishop McDevitt
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
Palmyra at Lower Dauphin
Red Land at Milton Hershey
Liberty
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Juniata at Susquenita
Non-League
Halifax at Midd-West
Saturday, Oct. 30
Capital
Boiling Springs at Steel-High, 1 p.m.