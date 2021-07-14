x
High School

2021 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule

The 2021 season kicks off on August 27.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Below is the 2021 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Aug. 27

Non-League

West Perry at Big Spring

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

Fairfield at Camp Hill

Lower Dauphin at Middletown

Steel-High at Morrisville Boro

Delone Catholic at Trinity

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Chambersburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

Northern at Red Land

Shippensburg at Hershey

Susquehanna Township at Kennett

Spring Grove at Waynesboro

Altoona at Hollidaysburg

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central

State College at Mifflin County

LaSalle College at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Red Lion

Milton Hershey at South Western

Palmyra at Solanco

Susquenita at Elco

Liberty

Halifax at Newport

James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin

Line Mountain at Juniata

Saturday, Aug. 28

Non-League

Harrisburg at Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Cedar Cliff at Cocalico

Friday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Shippensburg at Big Spring

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Biglerville at Camp Hill

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt

Belmont Charter at Steel-High

York Catholic at Trinity

New Oxford at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Lower Dauphin

Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

Northern at Dover

Milton Hershey at Susquehanna Township

Red Lion at Waynesboro

West Perry at Newport

Williamsport at Altoona

Hershey at Carlisle

Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin

Chambersburg at Spring Ford

Central York at Cumberland Valley

Harrisburg at Hazelton

Downingtown East at State College

Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County

Ephrata at Palmyra

Red Land at Northeastern

Liberty

James Buchanan at Halifax

Juniata at Upper Dauphin

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Friday, Sept. 10

Capital-Liberty Crossover

Big Spring at Halifax

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

Camp Hill at Susquenita

Line Mountain at Middletown

Newport at Steel-High

Trinity at Upper Dauphin

Non-League

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic

Mechanicsburg at Red Land

Spring Grove at Northern

Dover at Shippensburg

Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township

Waynesboro at Gettysburg

Juniata at West Perry

Altoona at Taylor Allerdice

Cedar Crest at Carlisle

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East

Red Lion at Chambersburg

Spring Ford at Cumberland Valley

State College at Hollidaysburg

Dallastown at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown

Mifflin County at Williamsport

West York at Palmyra

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

Saturday, Sept. 11

Non-League

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Capital-Liberty Crossover

Susquenita at Big Spring

Line Mountain at Boiling Springs

Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill

Newport at Middletown

Halifax at Trinity

Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro

Northern at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Waynesboro

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East at Altoona

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

Harrisburg at Central Dauphin

Chambersburg at State College

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra

Red Land at Cedar Cliff

Milton Hershey at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County

Saturday, Sept. 18

Capital-Liberty Crossover

Juniata at Steel-High, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Keystone

Mifflin County at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

Friday, Sept. 24

Capital-Liberty Crossover

Big Spring at James Buchanan

Boiling Springs at Susquenita

Camp Hill at Line Mountain

Middletown at Juniata

Steel-High at Upper Dauphin

Trinity at Newport

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Northern

Susquehanna Township at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at West Perry

Waynesboro at Shippensburg

Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg

State College at Central Dauphin East

Keystone

Hershey at Red Land

Palmyra at Milton Hershey

Non-League

Renaissance Academy at Halifax

Saturday, Sept. 25

Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Capital

Big Spring at Camp Hill

Trinity at Boiling Springs

Colonial

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg

West Perry at Northern

Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Altoona

Chambersburg at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at State College

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Lower Dauphin

Hershey at Cedar Cliff

Milton Hershey at Mifflin County

Red Land at Palmyra

Liberty

Halifax at Juniata

Susquenita at Newport

Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain

Non-League

James Buchanan at Maryland School for the Deaf

Saturday, Oct. 2

Capital

Middletown at Steel-High, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey

Friday, Oct. 8

Capital

Boiling Springs at Big Spring

Steel-High at Trinity

Colonial

East Pennsboro at West Perry

Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern at Shippensburg

Waynesboro at Susquehanna Township

Commonwealth

Altoona at Chambersburg

Carlisle at Central Dauphin

State College at Cumberland Valley

Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

Palmyra at Hershey

Mifflin County at Red Land

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey

Liberty

Line Mountain at Halifax

Newport at James Buchanan

Upper Dauphin at Susquenita

Non-League

Midd-West at Juniata

Saturday, Oct. 9

Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 2 p.m.

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Capital

Big Spring at Trinity

Middletown at Boiling Springs

Steel-High at Camp Hill

Colonial

Waynesboro at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at West Perry

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Altoona

Carlisle at State College

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley

Keystone

Milton Hershey at Bishop McDevitt

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Mifflin County

Red Land at Lower Dauphin

Liberty

Halifax at Upper Dauphin

James Buchanan at Susquenita

Newport at Juniata

Non-League

Line Mountain at North Penn-Mansfield

Friday, Oct. 22

Capital

Steel-High at Big Spring

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs

Trinity at Middletown

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg

West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

Northern at Susquehanna Township

Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle

Central Dauphin East at Central Dauphin

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Red Land

Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Hershey

Mifflin County at Palmyra

Liberty

Susquenita at Halifax

Juniata at James Buchanan

Line Mountain at Newport

Non-League

Upper Dauphin at Fleetwood

Saturday, Oct. 23

Commonwealth

State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Capital

Big Spring at Middletown

Trinity at Camp Hill

Colonial

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

Waynesboro at Northern

Susquehanna Township at West Perry

Commonwealth

Altoona at State College

Carlisle at Central Dauphin East

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

Harrisburg at Chambersburg

Keystone

Hershey at Bishop McDevitt

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

Palmyra at Lower Dauphin

Red Land at Milton Hershey

Liberty

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Juniata at Susquenita

Non-League

Halifax at Midd-West

Saturday, Oct. 30

Capital

Boiling Springs at Steel-High, 1 p.m.

