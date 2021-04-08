Small schools, big rivalries for YAIAA Division III schools

Teams ready to welcome back missed traditions and intense rivalries in 2021

YORK, Pa. — Media days for the high school fall sports season are in full swing and yes that includes football. One of the great atmospheres in all of high school sports is football played under the lights on a Friday. What makes Friday nights so great, well rivalries and traditions. When it comes to the small schools in Division III of the York-Adams there is no shortage of either.

If you find yourself in a sensory overload when you walk into the sights and sounds of a high school stadium during football season, you are not alone.

"I’m really definitely excited to go in this season because last season. I mean I'm glad we had it (last year), but it sucked because we had no fans," said Biglerville's Seth Lady. A honest assessment of the 2020 season that he expressed over a virtual media session.

Lady is set for fans to return, after all they are part of the traditions on Friday nights. Fans not the only element that is set to return. Whether you are a coach or a player still strapping on the pads, we all have our favorite moments that are back.

“Our school has traditional done a barns fire before the first game.”

Delone Catholic head coach Corey Zortman is excited one of his favorite traditions to come back and it will happen sooner rather than later.

Kick-off of the 2021 season is just a first down away and while Division III features the leagues smallest schools, there is no shortage of intense rivalries.

“Those games and how we are really close with them pretty much every year, we are always excited for those," said Peyton Stadler of Fairfield as he referred to Hanover and Biglerville.

While others point an arrow right at the defending champs.

“Delone is always a big one. We didn’t get to play them last year because of COVID,” bemoaned Hanover's Mitchell Brown. His teammate Chase Roberts went even further and with a big smile.

“Same with me I love playing Delone."

A fine nice diplomatic answer. Then he expanded.

"I am just going to go after it, I mean I don’t like'em, I don’t think a lot on our team like'em."

And there is the gas. Roberts did say it is a fun game and that the kids all know each other.

Meanwhile coach could only laugh in the background and chuckle and say "i was hoping for a little fuel, but ok."

Now if you happen to be a Squire, you know there is a target on your back. That happens after two straight division titles. Coach Corey Zortman and his team embraces the challenge.

“Something that we are proud of. It is a long way to get there and the dynamic is different every yea.r”