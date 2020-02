Kevin Hayes scored two goals to lead the Flyers to a fourth straight win.

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes scored two goals and Travis Konecny and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to their fourth straight win, 4-2 over the San Jose Sharks.

Carter Hart stopped 26 shots and improved to 13-1 at home over his last 14 starts.

The Flyers are Flyers are 17-0-1 when Hayes scores a goal.

The Sharks lost their fifth straight game.