Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

The Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal.
Credit: AP
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, top left, and defenseman Brett Kulak (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal. 

Washington has lost three in a row and seven of its past 10 games. 

The same defensive woes that have plagued the Capitals for weeks hurt them against the Canadiens. 

Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 32 shots, but was hung out to dry by his teammates.

 Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot scored his second of the game 58 seconds into 3-on-3 OT to win it for Montreal. 

The Canadiens snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time since Feb. 8.  