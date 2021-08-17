ELCO field hockey reenergized for new season

The Raiders are looking to build off a successful, but adversity filled 2020 season.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — After a week of heat acclimation for area high school football, the rest of the fall sports have begun getting ready for a new season.

"Definitely the repetition and the little things we do the same set of drills in the beginning and it's just repetition and you see it just improves our play," said ELCO senior Erin Miller.

ELCO field hockey was up and on the field bright and early. The Raiders are coming off one of their best seasons ever, making it all the way to the District III semifinal game.

That playoff run included some tough wins, while the Raiders were short-staffed as they were missing some players. All of that leads to a new excitement level to get to work and to start the 2021 campaign.

"I love it. It's the best time of the year to be able to work through those adversities," said Coach Kelsey Thorley. "It gives a lot of excitement to the girls to see what we can do when we aren't fighting a loss of players from day-to-day