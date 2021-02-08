Lancaster-Lebanon league hosts media day; has teams excited for season.

They hold media day just a tad earlier than normal. "It's usually the Thursday before our first day of practice. Where you're kind of like yeah, it's all beginning but I said on the way over, it's two weeks ahead of time but you know what. This is like the beginning. This is the start of it all," said Gerad Novak, Conestoga Valley head coach.



Sounding like the final countdown is on. It's a new year and a new season. Teams are excited that actually get to have practice during the spring and summer, something they missed out on last year. But, teams are making the most of it.





"Oh every day is fun. Every day is fun and that's literally been their goal, number one. You know, we come up with our goals and they want to have fun every day and enjoy the sport and kind of appreciate it a little more being out there," said Bob Miller, ELCO head coach.



"Senior year. Ready to go out and just hit. Just get ready for football. I'm just excited to play and ready to start, now," said Owen Champ, Donegal senior offensive/defensive tackle.



Heat acclamation is right around the corner, starts August 9th.