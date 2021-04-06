Extended Highlights: ELCO cruises by Wyomissing, 10-0

The Raiders claim their first baseball district championship on Friday afternoon.

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — Eastern Lebanon County baseball fans have been waiting a long time for a district championship on the diamond. So waiting another 24 hours wasn't asking for much.

ELCO cruised to the District III 4A championship on Friday afternoon, besting Wyomissing, 10-0.

The Raiders scored early and often, a day after the game was postponed due to rain.

As consistent as their offense was, Dakota Smith was equally as impressive on the hill for ELCO.