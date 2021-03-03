District III Girls 6A Basketball Bracket Tournament Tips Off

Red Lion and Harrisburg girls advance

YORK, Pa. — The District III girls tournament tipped off on Tuesday, 6A the sole class in action. The Hempfield (6th seed) girls fresh off their thrilling come back win in the Lanc-Leb League title game came in hot as they hosted the 11th seed Harrisburg Cougars

Cougars were down ten early on in the third, but they would storm back. Ah’Nae Robinson was a force going to the hoop and from the outside as she hit a three just before the third quarter buzzer to make it one point game 34-33. The big momentum swing carried into the 4th as Shawneeta Simmons worked down low to put Harrisburg up one.

Hempfield was not about to back down after their double digit comebacks on Saturday. Autumn Cook mixed in a three to reclaim a two pint lead at 43-41. That was the last time Hempfield would score as the foul line was unkind to the home squad. On the other end Harrisburg found the shooters roll when they needed it. Ma’Kayla Lemelle knocked down a pair at the line to tie and with under a minute and thirty seconds left it was Simmons with a sweet cross and drive who hit the game winner as Harrisburg claimed a 47-43 victory.

Harrisburg will face Central York Thursday.

Harrisburg girls basketball coach Larry Moore flashed me a thumbs up when his team was down 9. I guess he knew something. Cougars storm back and knock off LL champa Hempfield to advance in @piaadistrict3 playoffs @fox43 @FOX43Sports @Mid_Penn @hbgcougarcoach @Hbg_Sch_Dist pic.twitter.com/VMUWBsD9v6 — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) March 3, 2021

In the same half of the 6A girls bracket Red Lion hosted Cedar Crest.

Makiah Shaw showed off her range with the long jumper early on as the Lions got out to an early lead.

Lions kept the pressure on with some hot potato passing, and quickly found Riley Good in the corner who was true to her name.

The Falcons though tried to stay within striking distance but the Lions always had an answer and then some as Asia Eames kept the pressure on going to coast as Red Lion roared to a 60-30 win. They're at central dauphin on Thursday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6A

Warwick - 35

Cedar Cliff - 50

- - - - -

Dallastown - 28

Governor Miffllin - 49

- - - - -

Cedar Crest - 30

Red Lion - 60

- - - - -

Harrisburg - 47

Hempfield - 43

- - - - -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5A

Susquehannock - 48

Northern York - 66

- - - - -

Mechanicsburg - 54

York Suburban - 66

- - - - -

Palmyra - 44

Hershey - 48

- - - - -

South Western - 26

Lower Dauphin - 55

- - - - -

Conrad Weiser - 45

Manheim Central - 50

- - - - -

Big Spring - 44

Shippensburg - 63

- - - - -

Northeastern - 38

Lampeter-Strasburg - 57

- - - - -

4A

Schuylkill Valley - 42

Trinity - 47

- - - - -

Bermudian Springs - 57

Bishop McDevitt - 63

- - - - -

3A

Pequea Valley - 49

Columbia - 63

- - - - -

Tulpehocken - 65

Camp Hill - 81

- - - - -

Biglerville - 40

Lancaster Catholic - 78

- - - - -

1A

Lancaster County Christian - 36

West Shore Christian Academy - 46

- - - - -

Covenant Christian Academy - 39